Mayor Pete Buttigieg has embraced the song “High Hopes” by musical group Panic! at the Disco for his campaign walk-on song, but his supporters are using it to fuel a dance to demonstrate their support for the South Bend Mayor.

The dance was popularized on social media after one volunteer stood in the back of a pickup in Nevada to teach supporters young and old the proper moves in October.

A campaign volunteer also posted a video on Sunday of the entire team at a volunteer summit in New Hampshire doing the dance.

Supporters were also filmed in Iowa doing the dance with giant blow-up posterboards of Buttigieg’s head in September.

One volunteer posted a video of their team dancing to the song in November after “cleaning out” a bar of their supply of White Claw hard seltzer.

Supporters are already posting individual versions of themselves doing the dance in campaign branded gear.

It is unclear whether the dance is officially part of the campaign training process or something popularized by volunteers to the campaign.

The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

