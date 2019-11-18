Mayor Pete Buttigieg has embraced the song “High Hopes” by musical group Panic! at the Disco for his campaign walk-on song, but his supporters are using it to fuel a dance to demonstrate their support for the South Bend Mayor.

The dance was popularized on social media after one volunteer stood in the back of a pickup in Nevada to teach supporters young and old the proper moves in October.

A campaign volunteer also posted a video on Sunday of the entire team at a volunteer summit in New Hampshire doing the dance.

Supporters were also filmed in Iowa doing the dance with giant blow-up posterboards of Buttigieg’s head in September.

One volunteer posted a video of their team dancing to the song in November after “cleaning out” a bar of their supply of White Claw hard seltzer.

Last night was such a wonderful mess. It’s not too often that so much of the PFA HQ goes out together. Highlights:

– cleaning out Dockside of their White Claws

– @Rodericka17 dancing on the stage to… multiple songs.

– Corby’s playing High Hopes for the entire staff. pic.twitter.com/tibztbRu4z — Dan Pino (@DanPino) November 10, 2019

Supporters are already posting individual versions of themselves doing the dance in campaign branded gear.

We are supporting ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ and ⁦@Chas10Buttigieg⁩ tonight while my 11yo is doing the #highhopes dance, the dog is running around with my 5yo’s underwear and my son is yelling from the bath! #Pete2020 #PeteWave #WinTheEra 💙 pic.twitter.com/WdZgwaiNl6 — laura williams (@moandjwmom) September 25, 2019

It is unclear whether the dance is officially part of the campaign training process or something popularized by volunteers to the campaign.

The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to a request for comment.