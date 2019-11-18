The state of South Dakota has a new anti-drug campaign, but its slogan is drawing questions.

Because it is “Meth. We’re on it.”

Which could, in fact, be taken the wrong way.

The campaign’s actual website, with its explanation, makes it clear: “Meth addiction is everyone’s problem. Here’s how to fight it. South Dakota has a problem. There isn’t a single solution because meth is widespread. But we can approach it from different angles, so it doesn’t take over counties, towns, neighborhoods. Let’s work together.”

But the slogan, alone, raises eyebrows.

South Dakota has launched a campaign to combat meth. With this new logo.https://t.co/u5l7HF7mK9 pic.twitter.com/OvRjkCqlHl — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 18, 2019

Gov. Kristi Noem said in an announcement the state “is on the case of meth.”

But Twitter social media aggregator Twitchy called it the “worst anti-meth campaign slogan possible.”

“Seriously, we’re glad that South Dakota is doing something about methamphetamine abuse. In fact, the state should be so proud of its efforts to fight drug abuse, it should post huge signs with this logo right at the border.”

“The tagline is: I’m on meth,” says the governor of South Dakota, ON VIDEO. Well, the campaign is sure to achieve the state’s goal of getting people talking about an important issue. pic.twitter.com/eIdYqgLqDn — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 18, 2019

One anonymous commenter went for the fun, explaining online, “South Dakota: If we were any higher, we’d be North Dakota.”

Explained Twitchy, “There are going to be so many parodies of that logo floating around by the end of the day they won’t know which one is real.”

The state website offers contacts for those who want help, and for those who want to give help.