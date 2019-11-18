https://www.wnd.com/2019/11/worst-government-slogan-ever-meth/

The state of South Dakota has a new anti-drug campaign, but its slogan is drawing questions.

Because it is “Meth. We’re on it.”

Which could, in fact, be taken the wrong way.

TRENDING: After Pelosi insults him over whistleblower question, reporter hits back: ‘It’s called journalism’

The campaign’s actual website, with its explanation, makes it clear: “Meth addiction is everyone’s problem. Here’s how to fight it. South Dakota has a problem. There isn’t a single solution because meth is widespread. But we can approach it from different angles, so it doesn’t take over counties, towns, neighborhoods. Let’s work together.”

But the slogan, alone, raises eyebrows.

Gov. Kristi Noem said in an announcement the state “is on the case of meth.”

But Twitter social media aggregator Twitchy called it the “worst anti-meth campaign slogan possible.”

“Seriously, we’re glad that South Dakota is doing something about methamphetamine abuse. In fact, the state should be so proud of its efforts to fight drug abuse, it should post huge signs with this logo right at the border.”

One anonymous commenter went for the fun, explaining online, “South Dakota: If we were any higher, we’d be North Dakota.”

Explained Twitchy, “There are going to be so many parodies of that logo floating around by the end of the day they won’t know which one is real.”

The state website offers contacts for those who want help, and for those who want to give help.

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...