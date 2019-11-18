“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes gave fans a little insight on season three, and it sounds like things will be changing up a bit.

As everybody knows, I’m a huge junkie for the hit show on the Paramount Network with Kevin Costner, and I can’t wait to see what we get going forward. Judging from some recent comments from the man playing the young Dutton son, we’re in for a fun time. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Grimes recently told PopCulture the following in part about the upcoming season:

I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it’s just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that’s sort of the genius of Yellowstone. It’s like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it’s intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it’s poetic, and the moments are more subtle.

Obviously, that’s not a ton of stuff to go off of, but it’s certainly not necessarily a bad thing when things get changed up. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

We saw so much carnage and chaos in season two as the Duttons had to fight for their lives, and eventually rescue Tate from the Beck brothers.

Now, it sounds like things might dig into the lives of the Duttons a bit deeper, while also keeping all the violence and action.

The reality of the situation is that I have complete trust in Taylor Sheridan. I 100% believe he’s a genius, and you have to believe he won’t let fans down.

How could he? The first two seasons of the show were epic. If Sheridan is switching it up a bit, then you best believe I’m banking on another hit season.

Season three is likely showing up in summer 2020, and I can’t wait to get back to the ranch with the Duttons, Rip, and the rest of the crew.

I know we’re in for a great time, and I hope you’re all as excited for the journey as I am.