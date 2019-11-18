Marie YovanovitchMarie YovanovitchSondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report Impeachment hearings don’t move needle with Senate GOP Trump rips ‘nasty’ and ‘obnoxious’ Chris Wallace after he presses Scalise about impeachment MORE, the former ambassador to Ukraine, was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd at a Washington, D.C., jazz club on Sunday night, days after her dramatic congressional testimony in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump reversed course on flavored e-cigarette ban over fear of job losses: report Trump to award National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight Sondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report MORE.

Lisa Dickey, an author, shared a video of the crowd at Blues Alley Jazz greeting Yovanovitch with cheers and calls of “thank you” as she made her way to her seat.

Spontaneous ovation tonight at a DC jazz club for #MarieYovanovitch. Grateful for your courage and integrity, Ambassador! #Impeachment #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/GYwpQQdvJq — Lisa Dickey (@LisaWritesBooks) November 17, 2019

Dickey agreed with someone who replied to the tweet that the audience was in “awe” of Yovanovitch.

“I swear, if she had walked in with Beyonce, everyone would have screamed and run toward the Ambassador,” Dickey wrote on Twitter.

So was I. And so was everyone in the club. I swear, if she had walked in with Beyonce, everyone would have screamed and run toward the Ambassador — Lisa Dickey (@LisaWritesBooks) November 17, 2019

The video quickly went viral, raking in more than 685,000 views as of Monday morning.

The 33-year veteran of foreign service was thrust into the limelight in recent weeks as part of the Democrats’ investigation into Trump’s handling of foreign policy in Ukraine.

In a five-hour hearing on Friday, Yovanovitch was credited by members of both parties for her long tenure in public service. She spoke about how she was abruptly ousted as ambassador to Ukraine by the Trump administration in May and described an effort to discredit her.

Trump tweeted an attack on Yovanovitch during the hearing, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffJohnson: Whistleblower ‘exposed things that didn’t need to be exposed’ Schiff knocks Mulvaney over failure to testify in impeachment probe Impeachment hearings likely to get worse for Republicans MORE (D-Calif.) gave her an opportunity to respond.

“It’s very intimidating,” Yovanovitch said. “I can’t speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is to be intimidating.”

Audience members in the hearing room on Capitol Hill broke out into applause when she concluded her testimony.

The crowd in the public seating — as well as some Democrats — stood up and clapped and cheered for ambassador Yovanovitch after Schiff announced the end of the 2nd public hearing. pic.twitter.com/VtbqlOOls5 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 15, 2019