On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union decided to offer their own interpretation of what it means to be a man, since International Men’s Day is celebrated annually on November 19.

Although International Men’s Day (IMD) focuses on six pillars: highlighting discrimination against men; supporting male health issues; improving gender relations; promoting gender equality; celebrating male contributions to society; and promoting male role models, as Yahoo acknowledged, the ACLU had its own leftist identity politics view, writing on Twitter: “There’s no one way to be a man. Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong.#InternationalMensDay.”

In the United States, International Men’s Day is recognized in Pennsylvania, New York, Iowa (Luther College in Decorah, Iowa), Illinois, Virginia, Hawaii, Florida, California, Arizona, Alabama, and Michigan; Washington, D.C.; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia.

Last July, The Daily Signal reported:

The American Civil Liberties Union blames “inaccurate stereotypes” for opposition to biological male athletes competing in female athletics, despite scientific research showing transgender athletes have advantages. The ACLU is leading a petition campaign in support of two male athletes, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood, who are dominating high school girls track in Connecticut. “While Andraya and Terry’s teammates and coaches support them, some cisgender athletes want to keep them out of girls’ sports,” the petition states.

The ACLU tweeted:

Equal participation in athletics for transgender people does not mean an end to women’s sports. Trans women are WOMEN. “Including women and girls who are transgender advances women’s equality and well-being. When transgender people are excluded from participation on teams that align with their gender identity, the result is often they are excluded from participating altogether.” 23 Gender Rights & Justice Organizations. TRANS PEOPLE BELONG IN SPORTS.

The petition stated:

Transgender people have the right to participate in sports consistent with who they are, just like anyone. Denying this right is pure discrimination.The marginalization of trans student-athletes is rooted in the same kind of gender discrimination and stereotyping that has held back cisgender women athletes. Transgender girls are often told that they are not girls (and conversely transgender boys are told they are not really boys) based on inaccurate stereotypes about biology, athleticism, and gender … When misinformation about biology and gender is used to bar transgender girls from sports it amounts to the same form of sex discrimination that has long been prohibited under Title IX, a law that protects all students – including trans people – on the basis of sex. Girls who are transgender are girls. Period.

The ACLU statement on International Men’s Day precipitated some mockery on social media.

Mark Krikorian of The Center for Immigration Studies: “Our primitive ancestors believed all kinds of silly things about the physical world, like leprechauns and bodily humours and whatnot. But even *they* had a more sophisticated understanding of reality than today’s woke knuckleheads.”

The Federalist’s Erielle Davidson noted, “Men don’t get their periods, get pregnant, or give birth. Open a biology textbook. Welcome to 2019.”

The Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan commented, “This actually makes sense coming from an American Civil Liberties Union that is unAmerican, uncivil and no longer stands up for liberty.”

