The AFP News Agency withdrew a story intending to criticize the Trump administration over the high number of migration-related child detentions after they discovered the number actually came from detentions during the Obama administration.

“AFP is withdrawing this story. The author of the report has clarified that his figures do not represent the number of children currently in migration-related US detention, but the total number of children in migration-related US detention in 2015.

“We will delete the story,” they added.

Their previous tweet blared out the headline, “More than 100,000 children in migration-related US detention,” and cited the United Nations.

But that number turns out to have nothing to do with the current administration under President Donald Trump. The AFP News Agency was excoriated on social media for deleting the entire story, instead of updating it.

The Trump 2020 campaign mocked the AFP’s action with a tweet from their official account.

“Once we found out that more than 100,000 children were in migration-related U.S. detention while Joe Biden was Vice President, we no longer wanted to report this story. Nothing to see here!” they tweeted.

Here’s more about child migrant detentions:

[embedded content]

Trump on border cages: ‘President Obama separated the children’



www.youtube.com

