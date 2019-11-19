Applause broke out during Tuesday’s impeachment inquiry hearing when Lt. Col. Alexander VindmanAlexander VindmanGOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony Impeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran MORE said he didn’t need to worry about testifying because “this is America” and “right matters” here.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) asked Vindman if his dad, whom Vindman had addressed in earlier testimony, was worried that his son was putting himself in opposition to the U.S. president by testifying.

“He deeply worried about it because in his context, there was the ultimate risk,” Vindman said of his father, who migrated to the U.S. from the Soviet Union.

Round of applause in the room as Lt. Col. Vindman explains why he’s confident in his decision to come forward, despite the risks.

When Maloney asked why Vindman felt like his dad didn’t need to worry, Vindman replied “Because this is America. This is the country I’ve served and defended. … Here, right matters.”

With that, many in the House hearing room broke into applause.