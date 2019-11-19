A man tried to break into a North Carolina home Sunday morning using an ax he found in the yard, investigators

told WRAL-TV.

But the suspect would quickly discover some folks possess more potent weapons than your garden-variety hatchet.

Oops

As William Lawrence Cowan was trying to break through the back door with the ax, the homeowner got a shotgun and pointed it at the 29-year-old, Burlington police said, according to WGHP-TV.

With that, Cowan decided to attend to pressing engagements elsewhere, quickly running away and leaving the ax behind, police added to WGHP.

After police were called, they set up a perimeter around the area of the break-in and arrested Cowan without incident, WTVD-TV reported.

The homeowners positively identified Cowan as the man trying to break in to their residence, WGHP said.

Now what?

Cowan was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit felony/larceny and was being held under a $5,000 bond, WRAL reported.

No injuries were reported, WGHP said.

(H/T: Bearing Arms)