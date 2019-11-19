Mayor Pete Buttigieg has surged to the head of the Democratic presidential field in first-in-nation primary state New Hampshire, according to a new poll of likely primary voters released Tuesday. >> Download the FREE WMUR appThe Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll of 255 likely Democratic primary voters shows that Buttigieg, supported by 25 percent, now holds a 10 percentage point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who are tied for second at 15 percent. Buttigieg is substantially ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is in fourth place at 9 percent.Rounding out the top 10 were Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 6 percent; billionaire activist Tom Steyer of California at 5 percent; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey at 3 percent each; entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York at 2 percent and California Sen. Kamala Harris at 1 percent. Thirteen percent of those polled said they were undecided.Democratic voters also indicated they are satisfied with the current field of candidates. The poll showed that 77 percent believe former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg should not run, while 62 percent would discourage former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick from running and 91 percent would discourage 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton from running again. The view was more positive for a prospective candidacy by former first lady Michelle Obama, with 41 percent saying they would encourage her to run and 55 percent saying they would discourage her.The poll of likely Democratic primary voters was conducted Nov. 13-18 by landline and cellphone and has a margin of error of 6.1 percentage points.A larger sampling — 512 Democratic, Republican and independent voters — were asked who they would vote for if the general election were held today and who they believe would win the general election. The margin of error for the questions asked of all voters was 4.3 percent.View the full poll report here.Biden shows the best potential performance against President Donald Trump, out-polling the Republican incumbent 51 percent to 43 percent. Buttigieg tops Trump 49 percent to 42 percent, while Sanders and Warren have narrower leads – 49 percent to 46 percent, and 47 percent to 46 percent, respectively.Yet, when all voters were asked who they believe would win against Trump, none of the top four Democrats came out on top. Trump topped Biden, 52 percent to 40 percent; he topped Sanders, 65 percent to 27 percent; Warren, 66 percent to 26 percent; and Buttigieg, 63 percent to 26 percent.In the survey of Democratic voters, Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, jumped up by 15 percentage points since the previous Saint Anselm poll, taken Sept. 25-29. At the same time, support for Warren has dropped by 10 percentage points, while support for Biden has dropped by 9 percentage points.Poll director Neil Levesque said Buttigieg’s surge was fueled by an uptick in how voters view him. In the latest poll, 76 percent of likely Democratic voters viewed him favorably and 11 percent view him unfavorably. In September, he was viewed favorably by 64 percent and unfavorably by 13 percent.Warren is viewed favorably by 67 percent and unfavorably by 28 percent. In September, she as viewed favorably by 69 percent and unfavorably by 23 percent.Levesque called Buttigieg’s showing “a very dramatic swing in such a tight race with so many candidates.”“It seems as though Mayor Pete is picking up some of the voters who are dropping off from the two people who led throughout the summer,” he said.“Klobuchar is definitely a sleeper in this race,” Levesque said, adding that while she currently trails far behind Buttigieg, “She’s certainly somebody to watch.”Levesque also pointed out, however, that only 36 percent of likely Democratic voters are firm in their choices – down from 43 percent in September. He said that clearly, the Democratic race in New Hampshire “is still in a great deal of flux.”The new Granite State poll results came after a weekend poll in first-caucus state Iowa also showed Buttigieg in first place. The poll by CNN and the Des Moines Register had Buttigieg with the support of 25 percent of likely caucusgoers, with Warren at 16 percent and Biden and Sanders tied at 15 percent each.While Buttigieg has been at the top – or near the top — of Iowa polling, he had consistently trailed Warren, Sanders and Biden, or two of those three candidates, in New Hampshire, until now.View the Real Clear Politics New Hampshire primary polling history and averages here.The Saint Anselm poll indicates that Democratic voters are changing their priorities of what is most important to them in a candidate.In the September poll, voters, by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin, said they were looking for a candidate who best reflected their policy priorities. In the new poll, voters said by a tiny, 50 percent to 48 percent majority, that the most important quality in a candidate is having the best chance of defeating Trump. “If this trend continues, it may benefit Biden,” the survey center said.87 percent say Trump removal unlikelyTrump is viewed generally unfavorably in New Hampshire, according to the poll, with 44 percent viewing him favorably and 54 percent viewing him unfavorably. Yet, 52 percent said it is likely Trump will be reelected and 30 percent said his reelection is unlikely.Voters also said, by a 56 percent to 38 percent margin, that it is likely that Trump will be impeached by the U.S. House, but 87 percent of those polled said it is unlikely that Trump will be removed from office by the U.S. Senate, while 7 percent said his removal it is likely.

