Looking for a great portable speaker for someone on your gift list?

This is the one you want. CNET calls the Tribit Storm Box Bluetooth ‘the best portable mini speaker of 2019.” The 24W speaker offers 360-degree fully immersive surround sound, wireless dual pairing, and a 66-foot Bluetooth range outdoors. With a compact body and silicone strap, you can take it with you wherever you go. The durable fabric face is not only stylish, it withstands dirt for longs hours of outdoor use. Plus, it’s completely waterproof.

The Storm Box can be completely submerged in 3 feet of water for over 30 minutes and not incur any damage. Perfect for rain or shine events, a day at the beach, camping, or a backyard pool party, you will also want to get one for yourself.

The Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Speaker – 24W Portable Speaker, is just $69.99 for a limited time

With enhanced resonating bass, crisp treble notes, crystal clear high notes, and detailed mids, you won’t just hear the music, you’ll feel it. Pair two Storm Boxes for an unparalleled cinematic experience. The audiophiles on your gift list will be impressed. Additionally, the device boasts an incredible 20-hour playtime. The top-of-the-line 2600 mah rechargeable li-ion battery allows a full day of continuous non-distorted playtime. Still skeptical? Check out the reviews on Amazon.

Reviewers call it the “best choice” stating it is far superior to the JBL Flip 4, XSound Go, Oontz Angle 3 Ultra, and the Beats Pill. One purchaser called the Tribit Storm “simply amazing” He went on to say, “this speaker blew all my doubts away rather quickly. I am now considering getting another to replace my Sony speakers.” Customers state Tribit’s customer service is unbeatable. Amazon also offers free product support for 90 days.

The product is worth the money at the list price of $89.99, but you can get one now for much less. Amazon has it on sale for $69.99, with an additional clickable $4.00 off coupon. If you have Prime, you also get free shipping.

That’s not all. If you act now, you can take an additional 30% off with this coupon code: V3JKOOEE (Limited Use First Come, First Serve)

Just add the code in the payment options section under “add a gift card or promotion code or voucher.” This brings your final cost down to only $44.99. At that price, you will want to buy one for everyone on your list!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.