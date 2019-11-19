The Conservative and Labour leaders are taking part in the first debate of the 2019 snap general election, going head to head after a campaign that has already seen blows traded over immigration, the economy, and Brexit.

Update 2009 — Brexit first

We kick off with Brexit — what else. Boris is hitting with his favourite buzz words, saying his deal is “oven-ready” to activate Brexit by January 31st, while accusing Jeremy Corbyn of offering “dither and delay”.

Hitting back at Boris’s undefended flank, Mr Corbyn reminded viewers that Boris Johnson had voted against Theresa May’s deal — which is own is closely based on — twice.

Update 2006 — Opening remarks

The socialist leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn opened the debate by promising that under a Labour government “wealth” as well as “power” will be “shared”. The Remain-voting Opposition leader reiterated his pledge to “sort” Brexit by holding a second referendum, claiming that his government will “implement whatever you decide”.

Update 2003 — Boris and Jeremy enter the ring

The blue and red corners have their fighters. In a feat of spectacular timing, Mr Johnson made a photocall at a boxing gym in Manchester earlier today, ensuring the photo editors of news organisations worldwide have a selection of amusing pictures of him wearing custom Brexit boxing gloves on as their most recent pictures as he steps into the ring for his first bout with Mr Corbyn.

(Nigel Farage did a similar stunt last week, donning special Brexit Party gloves for a play knockabout with boxer Dereck Chisora, so clearly boxing will be a leitmotif for this election)

The next hour will be opening statements by both party leaders, questions from the audience, and closing remarks. Having flipped a coin in advance, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn will go first in both cases.

Update 1945 — Party leaders getting into the spirit of things

Just before things kick off — Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn have both made social media posts in the run up to the debate, as you’d expect. Mr Johnson’s is a pseudo-film trailer style clip in slow motion, while Mr Corbyn is showing off his new haircut.

Quick trim before the first TV debate of the #GE2019. You can watch it tonight at 8pm on ITV.#RealChange pic.twitter.com/6Z3Kc14sl8 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 19, 2019

The original story continues below

Who is in the ring, and why?

This debate is a simple two-way bout between the leaders of the two largest political parties in the United Kingdom — Conservative leader Boris Johnson in one corner, and Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn in the other.

While there are several other parties contesting this election, ITV — who are hosting tonight’s debate — have elected to go with the two headline candidates, despite the growing importance of second and third rate parties in the post-Brexit referendum era.

This decision has seriously annoyed some, with the Liberal Democrats (anti Brexit, oddly anti-change in many ways despite their headline political reform policies) and the Scottish Nationalist Parties (also anti-Brexit, but also anti-United Kingdom as well) lodging a sensational High Court challenge this week against the broadcaster, to force their way in. Lord Justice Davis refused to rule on the case, finding that it was not appropriate to be heard in the court.

High Court cases at the drop of a hat over any matter pertaining to Brexit have become a popular pass-time for anti-Brexit activists these days — click here to find out more about that.

Despite losing their case to get involved this time, both parties along with a host of others will be taking part in televised debates on both November 22nd and November 29th.

So that leaves the Tories and Labour duking it out. Boris Johnson has been the leader of the Conservative Party and, by dint of it being the largest party in Parliament, Prime Minister in July 2019. Thanks to the disastrous performance of his predecessor Theresa May in the 2017 snap election that she called, Mr Johnson inherited a minority administration unable to pass laws or make progress on Brexit, leading him inevitably to the point of needing to call a general election himself to get a new parliament.

That itself wasn’t as easy as he may have hoped. Jeremy Corbyn held the power over whether an election would actually go ahead, and became the first leader of the opposition in British political history to decline the opportunity to take the government on in a general election.

Aside the policies, and both men clearly have very divergent views on the future of the nation be it on the economy, social matters, and Brexit, it is most likely both will also face audience questions on their personal lives. It is an extremely unusual situation that the United Kingdom does not know officially how many children the Prime Minister has, and the ones he publicly acknowledges are well out of the spotlight, a significant departure from the style of previous Prime Ministers who have put their families forward as part of their political brand.

Mr Johnson’s relationship with women has been under the spotlight, with his moving his girlfriend rather than wife into 10 Downing Street upon taking power, and claims about potential impropriety with American entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri.

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn has been through his fair share of marriages, but of greater interest are questions over the extent to which he may or may not shoulder a proportion of the blame for Labour’s endless round of antisemitism scandals, which seem to have come from nowhere to becoming a party-defining issue since he became leader. The Jewish Chronicle took the extraordinary step earlier this month to use its whole front page to call on its readers to abandon the Labour party over antisemitism.

But why are we having debates at all? They are a comparatively new, but reasonably well-established part of the British political process now, having made the leap from the United States in 2010. They have been regular features since, helping frame the debate in the run-up to subsequent general elections, the Brexit referendum, and remarkably even the Conservative leadership election.

The Tory leadership debates won prime-time slots on national television despite the actual decision over that being limited to ordinary members of the Conservative Party, of which there are less than 200,000 nationwide.

Tonight’s debate is being hosted by ITV journalist Julie Etchingham — who also hosted one of the Conservative leadership debates earlier this year. Subsequent debates will be hosted by the BBC, Britain’s state broadcaster.

What are the state of the polls before the debate?

Polling is an imprecise and controversial ‘art’, and pollsters have broadly made a hash of recent crucial elections, including the 2015 general election, 2016 Brexit referendum, and 2017 snap election. Yet in the absence of other information and in eager anticipation of the outcome of the actual election in December the polls remain a popular talking point for the commentariat.

After breaking through the early 40s barrier last week, Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have been consistently in the 42-45 range since. Indeed, the largest recent poll with 2,010 people interviewed — not huge against a potential voting population of something like 45 million — puts the Conservatives on 42 per cent, with Labour trialling ten points behind at 32.

This isn’t necessarily as promising as it initially sounds. Theresa May won 42 per cent in 2017, for instance, and lost control of Parliament. As always, the election will be less about national vote share and more about the distribution of votes in key seats — this is truer than ever these days, with multiple small parties sniping away at the established forces.

42% may seem great, but that’s exactly what Theresa May got in 2017, and that didn’t go too great… https://t.co/J7tvd3FNwh — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 12, 2019

Regardless, the state of the polls tomorrow as voters react to the respective performance of Mr Corbyn and Mr Johnson tonight will be eagerly pounced upon as an indication of the direction of travel.

This story is developing and more follows