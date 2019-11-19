Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who is Vice President Mike Pence’s National Security Adviser, released a statement on Tuesday stating that he was on President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that he heard nothing wrong or improper on the call.

Beginning January 20, 2017, I was privileged to serve as Chief of Staff at the National Security Council. Since April 23, 2018, I have served as National Security Advisor to the Vice President of the United States. In my role in the Office of the Vice President, Jennifer Williams, a detailee from the U.S. Department of State, has reported to me since April 1, 2019.

I was on the much-reported July 25 call between President Donald Trump and President Zelensky. As an exceedingly proud member of President Trump’s Administration and as a 34-year highly experienced combat veteran who retired with the rank of Lieutenant General in the Army, I heard nothing wrong or improper on the call. I had and have no concerns. Ms. Williams was also on the call, and as she testified, she never reported any personal or professional concerns to me, her direct supervisor, regarding the call. In fact, she never reported any personal or professional concerns to any other member of the Vice President’s staff, including our Chief of Staff and the Vice President.

Today, in her testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Ms. Williams also accurately testified regarding the Vice President’s preparation for and conduct during his September 1 meeting in Poland with President Zelensky. In her testimony, she affirmed that the Vice President focused on President Zelensky’s anti-corruption efforts and the lack of European support and never mentioned former Vice President Joe Biden, Crowdstrike, Burisma, or investigations in any communication with Ukrainians.

In my over 40-years in uniform and additional federal service, I am honored to serve this President and this Vice President as we advance the interests of the American people.