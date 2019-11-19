British socialite Lady Colin Campbell sparked outrage on Monday after she made stunning remarks about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting that soliciting sex from an underage prostitute was not the same thing as pedophilia.

“The former TV personality defended the Duke of York — who is recovering from a ‘car crash’ interview aired on Saturday night — and his friendship with the late financier Epstein, a 66-year-old convicted sex offender who died in custody in New York in August,” The Daily Mail reported.

“You all seem to have forgotten that Jeffrey Epstein, the offense with which he was charged and for which he was imprisoned, was soliciting prostitution from minors,” Campbell, 70, angrily stated on “Good Morning Britain.”

“That is not the same thing as pedophilia,” Campbell, who authored a best-selling biography about Princess Diana, continued. “Soliciting prostitution, prostitution—”

Co-host Piers Morgan fired back, “If you solicited a 14-year-old for prostitution, you’re a pedophile.”

“It doesn’t matter, the fact of the matter is it doesn’t,” Campbell responded.

“Pedophilia, I suspect, there is a difference between a minor and a child,” Campbell continued.

One of the other members of the panel responded by saying, “A minor is a child.”

“No, a minor isn’t a child,” Campbell responded.

WATCH:

The British elite rape children, FACT. Lady Colin Campbell here claims to sex with 14 years old is not pedophilia. pic.twitter.com/GV9Fr5DsWH — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 18, 2019

Campbell’s remarks on “Good Morning Britain” come after Prince Andrew gave a disastrous interview to the BBC last week which resulted in serious fall out.

“As far as Mr Epstein was concerned, it was the wrong decision to go and see him in 2010. As far as my association with him was concerned, it had some seriously beneficial outcomes in areas that have nothing and have nothing to do with what I would describe as what we’re talking about today,” Prince Andrew said. “On balance, could I have avoided ever meeting him? Probably not and that’s because of my friendship with Ghislaine, it was… it was… it was inevitable that we would have come across each other. Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes.”

‘My judgement was probably colored by my tendency to be too honorable’: Britain’s Prince Andrew says he does not recall meeting sexual assault accuser while staying at the home of Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/H8vKzC4jdT pic.twitter.com/VABGwiHP9Q — Reuters (@Reuters) November 16, 2019

During another portion of the interview, Prince Andrew was confronted about his interactions with Virginia Roberts.

Emily Maitlis asked Prince Andrew about a night in which Roberts alleged that she was dancing with him, adding, “And you profusely sweating and that she went on to have bath possibly.”

“There’s a slight problem with the sweating because I have a peculiar medical condition which is that I don’t sweat or I didn’t sweat at the time and that was… was it… yes, I didn’t sweat at the time because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenalin in the Falkland’s War when I was shot at and I simply… it was almost impossible for me to sweat,” Prince Andrew responded. “And it’s only because I have done a number of things in the recent past that I am starting to be able to do that again. So I’m afraid to say that there’s a medical condition that says that I didn’t do it so therefore…”