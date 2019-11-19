(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Pete Buttigieg had kind words for the Tea Party in 2010, and it isn’t going over well with some 2020 Democratic voters.

The South Bend, Indiana mayor spoke to a Tea Party affiliated group called Citizens for Common Sense while running for Indiana state treasurer nine years ago. In the speech, he acknowledged that some found it odd that he would speak to the group as a Democrat.

“I have to admit, as a Democrat, many of my friends and supporters look at me as if I was absolutely nuts when I suggested that we come tonight to speak with a group that’s often identified with the Tea Party,” Buttigieg told the room.

