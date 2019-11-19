White House hopeful Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Centrists change tone of Democratic race Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead in South Carolina Sanders reclaims second place in new 2020 poll MORE (D) surged to a 10-point lead in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, according to a new Saint Anselm College poll released Tuesday.

Buttigieg gets the support of 25 percent of self-identified likely Democratic primary voters, marking the first time the South Bend, Ind., mayor has emerged atop a poll in the Granite State. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Press: Ukraine’s not the only outrage MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have ‘ideas primary’ Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana ‘prohibition’ MORE (D-Mass.) are tied for second at 15 percent, while no other candidate breaks double digits. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have ‘ideas primary’ Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana ‘prohibition’ MORE (I-Vt.) sits at third place at 9 percent.

The survey’s results show a 15-point jump for Buttigieg from the last Saint Anselm College poll released in September. The surge appears to have been fueled by drawing support from the other top contenders in the state’s primary – Biden, Warren and Sanders saw a 9-point, 10-point and 2-point drop, respectively.

While Buttigieg has often polled in or near the top tier in New Hampshire primary polls, he has consistently trailed Biden, Warren and Sanders before Tuesday’s survey.

The Indiana Democrat is buoyed by an overwhelmingly positive approval rating, with 76 percent of likely Democratic voters viewed him favorably, while only 11 percent have an unfavorable view of him.

However, the primary field does not appear to be set in stone with less than three months before New Hampshire voters head to the polls – only 36 percent of likely Democratic primary voters say they are firm in their choice for president.

Nevertheless, the poll is just the latest piece of good news for a surging Buttigieg campaign. The Indiana mayor held a 9-point lead in this week’s Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll, a survey that is considered the gold standard in the Hawkeye State.

“There’s no doubt about it — as the primary cycle continues, Mayor Pete’s appeal is only growing,” Democratic strategist Lynda Tran told The Hill. “The latest poll certainly puts the wind at his back heading into Iowa.”

Buttigieg still faces obstacles, including a litany of polls showing low support from voters of color and lingering questions over electability.

While several surveys suggest trouble may brew in Nevada and South Carolina, two states with high proportions of minority voters that will hold nominating contests shortly after whiter Iowa and New Hampshire, observers speculate that strong showings in the first two races could change voters’ minds and rejigger the race.

And while some donors and voters continue to express skepticism that the 37-year-old mayor from Indiana can unseat Trump, Tuesday’s poll shows Buttigieg with a 7-point lead over the president in a hypothetical matchup.

The Saint Anselm College poll surveyed 255 likely Democratic primary voters from Nov. 13-18 and has a margin of error of 6.1 percent.