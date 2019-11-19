Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, warned that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is facing a serious allegation of wrongdoing and urged her to publicly commit to cooperating with an Ethics Committee probe.

“Freshman House Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., D-Mich., reportedly received payments from her campaign while running for office in 2016,” he said in a column posted Tuesday by Fox News.

“While such unusual arrangements can be legal under narrow guidelines during the campaign season, Tlaib allegedly continued to take money from the campaign after the election, potentially violating federal law. Any payments prior to the election also must meet stringent requirements regarding legitimate campaign expenses.

“In a report last week, the Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics announced that the House Ethics Committee would extend its investigation into Tlaib after finding “substantial reason to believe” she violated campaign finance laws.”

The House Ethics Committee is made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats and not controlled by any particular party, according to Chaffetz.

And he said if the panel finds real evidence of wrong doing it could lead to a criminal referral.

“Tlaib should publicly commit to cooperate with the Ethics Committee investigation and find out why campaign donations ended up in the personal account of the candidate,” Chaffetz said. “This is a serious allegation deserving her full-time attention and cooperation.”

Tlaib, who along with three other progressive Democrats make up what some call the “Squad,” is not above the law, he said.

“No one is above the law, even if they are a member of the ‘Squad,’” Chaffetz added.