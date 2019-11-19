Chick-fil-A says it is not caving to political correctness and LGBTQ activism in its decision to restructure its philanthropic contributions.

On Monday, the restaurant chain announced that it would no longer be donating to anti-LGBTQ organizations — or organizations with traditional views on human sexuality — which apparently includes the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

You can read more about the stunning move here.

What are the details?

According to The Christian Post, the company insisted that there were not compromising its founding Christian beliefs.

“Beginning in 2020 the Chick-fil-A Foundation will introduce a more focused giving approach, donating to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of hunger, homelessness and education,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “We have also proactively disclosed our 2018 tax filing and a preview of 2019 gifts to date on chick-fil-afoundation.org. The intent of charitable giving from the Chick-fil-A Foundation is to nourish the potential in every child.”

The statement added that the company aims to donate to the “most effective organizations” to help children.

“Our goal is to donate to the most effective organizations in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” the statement continued. “No organization will be excluded from future consideration – faith-based or non-faith based.”

The spokesperson continued, “I also wanted to add that Chick-fil-A will not be opening on Sundays.”

What is GLAAD saying now?

For one organization, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, the move simply isn’t enough.

The organization shared a statement Tuesday on Twitter following the restaurant chain’s announcement.

“If Chick-Fil-A is serious about their pledge to stop holding hands with divisive anti-LGBTQ activists, then further transparency is needed regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families,” the statement read.

“Chick-Fil-A investors, employees, and customers can greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism,” the statement continued, “but should remember that similar press statements were previously proven to be empty.”

The statement also pointed out the company still has a ways to go in ensuring “safe workplaces” for LGBTQ employees.

“In addition to refraining from financially supporting anti-LGBTQ organizations, Chick-Fil-A still lacks policies to ensure safe workplaces for LGBTQ employees and should unequivocally speak out against the anti-LGBTQ reputation that their brand represents,” the statement concluded.