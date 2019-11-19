Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said Tuesday that the American people deserve answers about the circumstances surrounding the death of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while detained in a federal prison, and used a joke about “things that don’t hang themselves” to make his point.

What are the details?

Speaking to Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Kathleen Sawyer during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Kennedy said, “How can I put this…Christmas ornaments, drywall, and Jeffrey Epstein — name three things that don’t hang themselves. That’s what the American people think.”

“That’s what the American people think,” the Louisiana Republican reiterated. “And they deserve some answers.”

Kennedy acknowledged that Sawyer was not in charge of the investigation into Epstein’s death, but asked her to pass along “a very respectful message” to “tell the American people what happened.”



The Washington Examiner reported that “belief that Epstein was murdered has become a cultural phenomenon which is partly a meme and partly based in real skepticism.” Jokes and memes claiming “Epstein didn’t kill himself” have spread like wildfire since the convicted pedophile’s jailcell death in August, as questions remain unanswered about how the well-connected financier could have taken his own life as such a high-profile prisoner.

Last week, Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein,

told the Miami Herald that after reading the reports by two renowned forensic pathologists he hired to observe his brother’s autopsy, he believes his brother was murdered.

Mark Epstein asserted that there would have been a motive for killing his brother, noting that he “knew a lot of stuff about a lot of people.” Jeffrey Epstein has been linked to several of the most powerful individuals in the world, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump, Bill Gates, and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Anything else?

During the Senate hearing Tuesday, Sawyer revealed that the FBI is now looking into whether a “criminal enterprise” was involved in Epstein’s death, according to the

Daily Caller. The same day, The New York Times reported that two of the prison guards responsible for monitoring Epstein were arrested for failing to check on the prisoner — who had been placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in July — and for allegedly falsifying records to cover their tracks.