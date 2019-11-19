(COLLEGE FIX) — “In this time of heightened tensions and fear from national and international events, we need to recognize real fear, grounded in real threats and true harm at events still raw and recent in our memory — El Paso and Gilroy, Pittsburgh and Poway.”

What prompted Stanford administrators to make this reference to mass shooters and domestic terrorists? The Stanford College Republicans advertised their event with conservative pundit Ben Shapiro.

Provost Persis Drell and Vice President for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole (left and right, above) wrote the message to voluntary student organization leaders and student residential staff Nov. 7, and emailed it to the whole community that afternoon.

Read the full story ›