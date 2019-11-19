Madison Square Garden counts on the New York Knicks and Rangers to keep its 20,000 seats filled on a regular basis. Staples Center, in Los Angeles, relies on the Lakers, Clippers and Kings. But at a new crop of arenas, touring musicians such as the Eagles and Harry Styles are to serve as effective anchor tenants amid a booming concert business and rising ticket prices.

Los Angeles-based Oak View Group, an entertainment and sports-facilities company backed by private-equity giant Silver Lake, is slated to develop eight new…