A father in West Virginia has admitted that he married and had sex with his daughter after the two killed her boyfriend in February.

In a letter dated November 4, Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, confessed to the murder of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Minnesota, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

“I just want it over,” McClure wrote. “NO TRIAL NO TAXPAYERS MONEY SPENT FOR A TRIAL. It is hard for the state of WV to fight against itself because I plead Guilty/no contest. Thank you for your time on this matter.”

Court documents show that following the grisly murder, the suspect married his daughter, 31-year-old Amanda McClure, four weeks after they buried McGuire in a shallow grave at her father’s residence in the Skygusty area of McDowell County.

The documents also revealed an incestuous relationship between McClure, who is a registered sex offender, and his daughter, according to the Telegraph.

The two were reportedly married at the United Methodist Church ministry of the gospel in Virginia, according to Fox News. However, Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said the marriage is illegal in Virginia and is punishable by up to six months in jail.

In the letter, McClure also alleged that his eldest daughter, 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhary, also had a role in the crime.

West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler, the lead investigator in the case, testified during the hearing that “Mr. John McGuire was struck in the head with a bottle of wine, then tied up, and then injected with two vials of methamphetamine. After the injection, he was strangled.”

McClure also said in the letter that he did not know why Amanda wanted McGuire dead, but stated that he wished to apologize to his family and the victim’s family for the crime.

He wrote:

I am asking for this to be over and not waisting [sic] the taxpayers money and hurting the family members on both sides of this. John McGuires family and my family. All I can do is hope for mercy on this, but my sentence on this really does not matter because I am old and in bad health. I will never live to see the parole board in (15) years anyway and that is OK. I will say I am sorry for my part in this crime to both my family and John McGuire’s family.

Authorities said McClure and both his daughters have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held at the South Central Regional Jail.