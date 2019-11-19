On Monday, the daughter of Britain’s “first gay dads” said she’s delighted that her father has now hooked up with her supposed ex-boyfriend.

Saffron Drewitt-Barlow, 19, who is openly bisexual and pretended to date Scott Hutchison, 25, in order to keep his sexuality secret, according to the New York Post, wrote on Instagram of his relationship with her father, Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 50, “Scott is one of my best mates and I am happy that he and daddy can finally feel comfortable enough to talk about their relationship.” She continued, “It is time you all knew there was NEVER any more than a friendship between us… Scott had told me he was gay years ago and I agreed to help him keep his secret by pretending to be his girlfriend. That, I’m happy to say, was it!”

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow shared his daughter’s post, adding, “Love my baby girl so much x this should shut a few of those tw-ts up!” He and his former partner Tony, 55, who were England’s first same-sex couple to be named on a birth certificate as parents and were together for 32 years, recently split up. Barrie wrote, “I’ve fallen in love with Scott and he has done the same. I feel stupid at my age to have these feelings about someone other than Tony and half my age. But when you know something is right, it’s right. We have not made definite plans but I would like to marry Scott.”

Metro reported, “Barrie and Tony were dubbed Britain’s first gay fathers in 1999 when a surrogate gave birth to their twins, Saffron and Aspen. Now, Barrie is in love with 19-year-old Saffron’s ex and the whole family are living together under one roof at their home in Florida. Tony is referred to as Dad, Barrie is Daddy and Scott is stepdad.”

The Post noted, “The men still live happily under one roof with Scott, Saffron and their four other children in the family’s $7.5 million Florida mansion.”

Barrie said that after Tony’s health declined after Tony was diagnosed with cancer in 2006, they had “a platonic relationship.”

Saffron added, “My parents are my best friends and although ‘officially’ they are not together like that any more they remain the best of friends and care for each other better than any other parents I know. My brothers, dad and I are extremely happy for Scott and daddy who cares day and night for my sick dad.”

Barrie told The Sun, “I’m not having a midlife crisis — if I was having one, I’d buy myself a Porsche 911. This is the real deal. But not everyone will get it, as our living arrangements are unorthodox — I feel like I’m living in a commune, we are all still living together.”

The Sun added:

Barrie first chatted up Tony at a petrol station. It was “love at first sight”. They went on to have five kids, using egg donors and surrogates. The pair, now worth £40million from their ventures including a trans-Atlantic surrogacy business and a global medical research company — went to court for the right to be on their kids’ birth certificates as dad and dad.