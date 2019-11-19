A number of Democrats quietly removed social media posts blaming President Donald Trump for the U.S. purportedly having the highest child detention rates in the world on Tuesday — after finding out the numbers were actually from the Obama administration.

What are the details?

AFP and Reuters both withdrew stories on a report from a U.N. study showing that the “U.S. has the world’s highest rate of children in detention” after discovering — as TheBlaze‘s Carlos Garcia pointed out — that the numbers were, in fact, from 2015.

The media outlets announced that they were deleting their posts and faced some heat for doing so, but Democrats who had already used the stories to slam the Trump administration did not make any public declarations.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had linked to the original Reuters story and declared, “Under Trump, America leads the world in locking up little kids — including 100,000 children at the border. This is immoral.”

The DNC War Room went even further in their smears, tweeting, “This is a disgusting result of Trump’s family separation policies — pushed by Stephen Miller who has cited white nationalist propaganda in promoting his views. It’s also, apparently, a violation of a U.N. treaty, the Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

Matt Whitlock, a Senior Advisor for the National Republican Senatorial Committee said of the DNC War Room’s stealth deletion, “Apparently, they didn’t want to attribute Obama-era child detention rates to white nationalism.”