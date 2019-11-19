The hashtag “DevinNunesIsAnIdiot” started trending on Twitter after Lt. Col. Alexander VindmanAlexander VindmanGOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony Impeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran MORE asked GOP Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesGOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony White House official sues Politico for story about his role in Trump’s Ukraine dealings Conway and Haley get into heated feud: ‘You’ll say anything to get the vice-presidential nomination’ MORE (R-Calif.) to address him by his military title.

Nunes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, was questioning Vindman during his Tuesday testimony in the impeachment inquiry and referred to the Ukraine specialist on the National Security Council (NSC) as “Mr. Vindman.”

“Ranking member, it’s Lt. Col. Vindman, please,” he responded.

Rep. Devin Nunes: “Mr. Vindman, you testified in your deposition that you did not know the whistleblower.” Vindman: “Ranking member, it’s Lt. Col. Vindman, please.” #VindmanTestimony https://t.co/aLkMmy4bax pic.twitter.com/Yrs0FJKjAZ — The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2019

The moment went viral on Twitter and more than 20,000 tweets with the hashtag knocking Nunes quickly spread.

Vindman is not here for Nunes shit this morning #DevinNunesIsAnIdiot pic.twitter.com/wqzrFGpRq9 — IAmCash (@Cashidah) November 19, 2019

Raise your boy to be a Vindman, not a Nunes.#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) November 19, 2019

Watching Devins opening statement with my 70 year old Republican father my dad looks at me and says “Trumps in trouble if this brain dead fool is his defender” #DevinNunesIsAnIdiot Me being like whaaaa go dad! pic.twitter.com/QVbbBhGUYY — Willy (@CHEF_BIGWILLY) November 19, 2019

Vindman, during Nunes’s questioning, said he had had discussions with two officials, one being senior State Department official George Kent, who were “properly cleared individuals with a need to know” basis for such information.

Nunes attempted to probe more about the other individual, an unidentified member of the intelligence community. However, Vindman said that he was advised by his lawyer not to discuss specifics so as not to be linked back to the whistleblower.

“You can plead the Fifth but you’re here to answer questions and you’re here under subpoena,” Nunes said. “So you can either answer the question or you can plead the Fifth.

Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHillicon Valley: Commerce extends Huawei waiver | Senate Dems unveil privacy bill priorities | House funding measure extends surveillance program | Trump to tour Apple factory | GOP bill would restrict US data going to China Press: Ukraine’s not the only outrage Adam Schiff is just blowing smoke with ‘witness intimidation’ bluster MORE (D-Calif.) interjected and said the whistleblower has “statutory right to anonymity.”

Devin Nunes gets smacked down by Vindman, tries to out the whistleblower, then attempts to smear Vindman all in the one exchange. #Vindmantestimony pic.twitter.com/69BacEkrzC — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 19, 2019

Vindman is testifying with Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Pence.

Vindman and Williams are among the officials who listened in on the July 25 phone call in which Trump allegedly pressed Ukraine’s leader to open two politically-motivated investigations, including one into 2020 rival and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.