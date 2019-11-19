Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok committed a multitude of security violations during his time at the bureau related to communications with his mistress and the mishandling of classified information, according to records released by the Department of Justice.

The documents made public Monday include several text messages between Strzok, who worked on the FBI’s Hillary Clinton and Russia investigations before being fired in August 2018, and other pieces of evidence that are part of an internal investigation of his conduct.

According to the documents, which are part of a case labeled “Strzok vs. Barr/DOJ,” Strzok’s wife got ahold of his personal cell phone and discovered evidence of the affair he was having with FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Strzok and Page discussed the development using a chat app on their FBI phones, which Strzok said they used to communicate in order to keep the affair from their spouses.

Among the violations flagged in the DOJ report were:

Strzok’s use of personal laptops and phones to conduct and discuss official FBI business.

Strzok’s “unprofessional conduct” regarding the anti-Trump messages he exchanged with Page, which the DOJ report calls “excessive.” The messages, according to the report, “took less than a minute for you to transmit … [but] the long-term negative impact on the FBI cannot be overstated. Your vituperative text messages will be the subject of damning public discourse for days, months, and even years to come, and the FBI will be [the] recipient of the expressed outrage.”

Strzok’s mishandling of the FBI’s discovery of thousands of emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, some of which were messages between Hillary Clinton and Weiner’s wife Huma Abedin.

Strzok worked on the FBI’s probe of Clinton’s use of a private email setup dating back to her time as secretary of state and also led the Russia investigation, which looked at Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign conspired with it.