President Donald Trump appeared publicly on Tuesday, squashing conspiracy theories that he had suffered severe health problems.

The president berated the news media for speculating about his health without evidence after he made an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed hospital.

“These people are sick, they’re sick, the press really in this country is dangerous,” Trump said.

The president hosted a cabinet meeting at the White House and publicly addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon.

He recalled traveling to Walter Reed hospital for a “very routine physical” and then returning home to find out that CNN and other media outlets were questioning whether he had a heart attack.

Trump said he also visited with a few soldiers being treated at the military hospital.

“I get greeted by the news, ‘We understand that you had a heart attack,’” Trump said, recalling the reports of “massive chest pains” featured on CNN.

The president criticized the press for running the speculative stories, calling it “dangerous” for the United States.

“We don’t have freedom of the press in this country, we have the opposite, we have a very corrupt media and I hope they can get their act straightened out because it’s very very bad and very dangerous to this country,” Trump said.

The reports fueled speculation from leftists such as Michael Moore, who questioned why the president had not been seen since he first went to the hospital.

It is now early Tues morning. The White House press corps is reporting NO ONE has seen Trump since SATURDAY – when he went to the hospital unexpectedly for “part 1 of his annual physical” — and “everything was fine!” Not a single person on this planet believes that. 13,001 lies! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 19, 2019