President Donald Trump’s military physician issued a statement Monday discounting media conspiracy theories about the president’s health.

“Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Physician to the President Navy Cdr. Sean Conley wrote in a letter.

The statement was released by the White House on Monday evening and also posted on social media by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Trump made an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed Hospital on Saturday, prompting rampant speculation from the media about the reason.

“The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week,” Grisham said on Saturday.

CNN and other media outlets spent Monday questioning the president’s health, without any concrete evidence, to suggest there was a health issue.

Grisham also appeared on Fox News with host Jeanine Pirro to defend the president.

“He’s healthy as can be,” she said. “I put a statement out about that. He has got more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6:00 a.m. until, you know, very, very late at night. He’s doing just fine.”

Critics questioned the validity of the statement — even reporting unsubstantiated rumors that the president was experiencing chest pains.

CNN even featured a segment with former Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist who said he was “skeptical” of the White House statement.

President Trump’s re-election campaign mocked the conspiracy on Twitter by sharing what they jokingly described as an x-ray from the president’s physical.

BREAKING: An X-Ray image has been released from President @realDonaldTrump’s visit to Walter Reed Surely @CNN can stop the hysteria now! pic.twitter.com/KTuHczh0ih — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 18, 2019

Conley stated that the full details of the president’s physical would be detailed in 2020 but shared details of his cholesterol levels.

Read the full statement below:

Memorandum from the President’s Physician pic.twitter.com/yzkjqCBBHc — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 19, 2019