(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell from record highs on Tuesday amid losses in Home Depot and a reversal in Boeing shares while the broader market finished the session little changed.

The 30-stock average dropped 102.2 points, or 0.3% to 27,934.02. The S&P 500, meanwhile, closed marginally lower at 3,120.18. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% to 8,570.66, posting a fresh all-time closing high. The three indexes recorded intraday all-time highs during the session.

Home Depot shares slid 5.4% after disappointing same-store sales, a key metric for retailers, overshadowed better-than-expected earnings. The stock’s decline shaved off 88 points from the Dow.

