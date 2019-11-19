Former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker has one big revision to his first impeachment testimony.

In his original closed-door testimony, when asked if there was any talk of investigating the Bidens in a July 10 meeting with a Ukrainian defense leader, Volker repeatedly answered “no.” But when appearing publicly before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, Volker reversed that statement.

In his lengthy opening statement Tuesday, Volker mentioned meeting with then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, Ukraine’s then-National Security and Defense Chief Alex Danylyuk, and other leaders. “I remember, the meeting was essentially over when Ambassador Sondland made a generic comment about investigations,” Volker’s new statement read, referring to U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland and Trump’s desired political investigations. “I think all of us thought it was inappropriate; the conversation did not continue,” Volker added.

Flash back to last month when Volker was asked if there was any talk of Rudy Giuliani’s desired Biden probe in that meeting. Volker didn’t even let the questioner finish before answering “no” three times in a row.

Volker also made another change to his previous testimony, saying that while he didn’t tell Ukraine there were conditions to receive U.S. aid, he “did not know” if others “were conveying a different message to them around that same time.” Kathryn Krawczyk