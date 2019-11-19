Musician Ed Sheeran performed for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter.

Sheeran sang “Shape of You” and “Happy Birthday” for Ramsay’s daughter, Tilley, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

The party was held at London’s Cuckoo Club and hundreds of Tilley’s friends reportedly attended, including Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham. The performance was kept a secret leading up to the party.

Sheeran reportedly performed for Tilley’s birthday for free because the celerity chef and the “I Don’t Care” singer are close friends.

The performance comes after Sheeran announced he would be taking a break from music at the end of August. (RELATED: Ed Sheeran Announces Big Break From Music Career)

“There is something very bittersweet about it,” Sheeran told fans at his final concert in Ipswich, England. “I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

“See you in a few years time,” he added.

Maybe the short performance inspired Sheeran and he’ll come back to performing music. I still have not come to terms with the fact that we won’t be seeing Sheeran perform for the next few years.

At least we know that he’s still doing small performances and that hopefully we actually will get another album when this break is said and done.