Police said that a grade school child was hospitalized in Georgia after a group of teens mobbed a school bus to attack children.

The attack happened on Monday just a mile away from the Snapfinger Elementary School in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Parents of students received a message of the attack from four older students.

“During the morning ride to school, a group of middle and high school student boarded the bus to assault an elementary school student,” said the message in part.

More than one grade school student was attacked, but only one was hurt enough to be taken to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital.

Police later arrested four students for the assault. One was an 18-year-old non-student, another was a high school student, and two were middle school students.

School officials released a statement to the media.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. On Nov. 18, an incident occurred on a school bus on Hollyhock Terrace involving Snapfinger Elementary students. Two middle school students, one high school student, and an 18-year-old non-student attacked elementary students, which resulted in one elementary student being transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA),” the statement read.

“DeKalb County School District Police responded immediately, investigated and obtained warrants for the high school student and the 18-year-old non-student,” the statement continued. “Two middle schools students were arrested and taken to Juvenile Intake.”

