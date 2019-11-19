Democrats took shots at President Donald Trump, Republicans questioned Hunter Biden’s ties to Burisma, and witnesses presented contradictory statements during the third day of impeachment hearings.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan blasted Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for warning a witness not to reveal the identity of the whistleblower, saying “You have said, even though no one believes you, you have said you don’t know who the whistleblower is, so how is this outing the whistleblower to find out who this individual is?”