The Republican National Committee (RNC) has netted more than half a million dollars by selling special signed copies of the new book from Donald Trump, Jr., Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

The RNC confirmed to Breitbart News that the party committee raised more than $500,000 by giving special, signed copies of the new Trump, Jr., book Triggered to people who donate $50 or more to the RNC. The RNC has also had to buy more copies of the book to keep up with public demand, too, an RNC official said.

Since the money raised figure is a net gain, that means the party raised $500,000 plus off the signed books after covering the costs of buying the books.

“The media would have you believe we stocked a warehouse with copies of this book, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” RNC spokesman Steve Guest told Breitbart News. “Don’s book has been a fundraising home run for the party, and the overwhelming demand means we have even more resources heading into 2020.”

Trump, Jr., hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list with the release of Triggered, and has been on a whirlwind book tour across the country selling copies of it and triggering establishment media figures like the hosts of The View during a particularly memorable appearance on that show.

“You could erase every book sold to supporters through the RNC and Don still would have sold double the amount of books as the second place finisher on the New York Times bestsellers list,” a source close to Trump, Jr., added in a comment to Breitbart News.

The RNC has been giving out signed copies of the book to anyone who makes donations of at least $50 via a special website through the party’s online fundraising platform. While the RNC did not provide the exact number of Trump, Jr., books that have been sold through this service, given that the minimum donation to get one is $50, that means it could be as many as 10,000 copies, as the RNC raised more than half a million so far.