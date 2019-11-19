The FBI’s use of informants has multiple problems, according to a report by the Justice Department’s Inspector General (IG) released on Nov. 19. Some of the major issues highlighted by the IG, Michael Horowitz, are delays in properly vetting the informants and a lack of record-keeping when there are problems with them.

“The FBI’s vetting processes for confidential sources, known as validation, did not comply with the Attorney General Guidelines, particularly with regard to long-term sources,” said Horowitz in a video accompanying the release of the report.

He went on to say that “ineffective management and oversight of confidential sources can result in jeopardizing FBI operations and placing FBI agents, sources, subjects of investigation, and the public in harm’s way.”

The FBI spent on average $42 million annually on payments to its informants between fiscal 2012 through 2018, the report says (pdf).

The number of informants, officially called Confidential Human Sources (CHS), is redacted in the report, but from its context it appears the number may go at least into thousands.

The FBI is required to vet the informants before they are used, and then annually. The review includes vetting their credibility as well as “assessing the veracity of the information they provide,” the report says.

Additional “enhanced reviews” are required for “certain special categories” of informants, such as the long-term ones (those used continuously for more than five years) as well as those in high-level government positions, those in labor unions, and those in the media.

Backlog

As the report notes, vetting of the long-term informants has lacked for years. They are supposed to get the “enhanced review” every five years, but half of them waited in a backlog for such a review as of May.

The backlog had already been highlighted in 2015, the report says, but “has continued to persist.” The backlog matters because it means the FBI may be using problematic informants long after the problems should have been discovered.

The reviews of long-term informants are supposed to be approved by an 11-member committee. But the committee has always been incomplete and usually just two officials handled the approvals while the rest “did not actively participate,” the report says.

The approval is not just a rubber stamp. Nearly a third of the informants were requested by the committee to be dropped or only approved with various caveats, questions, or recommendations between February 2016 and November 2018.

In one instance, for example, the committee requested the bureau to stop using an informant who was a child sex offender, because the committee “did not believe the benefits of using the CHS outweighed the associated risks,” the report says.

In another instance, the committee approved an informant but added a caveat that the informant’s file should be checked for “unauthorized illegal activity.”

Part of the reason for the backlog is that the FBI doesn’t have enough people at the headquarters to do the reviews. In 2010, it had 213 analysts at the headquarters vetting informants, but it slashed that number to just 29 by March 2019.

The FBI Assistant Director for the Resource Planning Office told the IG that the bureau slashed the personnel in 2013 anticipating budget sequestration and never put the resources back even though the “sequestration did not come to pass as expected,” the report says.

Lack of Documentation

“FBI employees were sometimes discouraged from documenting conclusions and recommendations about sources,” Horowitz said.

The IG personnel was told that FBI field offices don’t want any negative information in informants’ files because of concerns that it may undermine their use during trial.

One FBI official said that prosecutors won’t use at trial an informant with documented negative information about him or her.

But the lack of documentation is a problem, another official said, because handlers of the informants change and the incoming handler won’t know there were issues if those issues weren’t documented.

The IG issued 16 recommendations to address problems discussed in the report. The FBI agreed with all of them.