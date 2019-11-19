The FBI is investigating whether a “criminal enterprise” may have played a role in the death of Jeffrey Epstein, Bureau of Prisons director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer said Tuesday.

Sawyer’s comments came during her appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The revelation was detailed in a report by Fox News.

“The FBI is involved and they are looking at criminal enterprise, yes,” Sawyer responded to a question by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“The whole situation is still under the investigation of the FBI and the inspector general’s office and I’m really not at liberty to discuss specifics of this case.”

Epstein, 66, a money manager, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 10 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.

His apparent suicide came a little over a month after he was charged with trafficking dozens of underage girls as young as 14.

Federal prosecutors have charged two correctional officers of falsifying records on the night Epstein died.

Sawyer told the Senate panel Epstein was on suicide watch prior to his death and noted that once the “threat of suicide seems to have passed, then that inmate can be returned to open population.”

“Well clearly it didn’t work here so we await the report because all the victims of Mr. Epstein have to have their heart ripped out as they will never see justice,” Graham responded.