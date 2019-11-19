Dr. David Scheiner expressed concern over President Donald Trump’s health, and skepticism surrounding his unannounced visit to Walter Reade Hospital last weekend. The White House has described the visit as routine, which Scheiner dismissed as “absolute balderdash” during a Monday evening interview with Outfront anchor Erin Burnett.

Scheiner has some expertise in White House medical protocol as the Chicago-based medical doctor served as primary physician to President Barack Obama during his two terms. While Scheiner didn’t believe that Trump’s weekend hospital “check-up” was an “emergency,” he did suggest that it was an urgent matter.

“Maybe he had chest pain,” he Dr. suggested, adding “Maybe he had some neurologic — I think he is someone who has some neurological issues which no one has ever really addressed.”

Later in the interview, he went into some detail explaining his diagnosis, which seems to come entirely from watching President Trump on television.

“He is having trouble word-finding when he said united shush instead of the United States. These are words, he can’t find them,” Schneider noted. “This is happening over and over again. Comedians joke about it. It’s not a joking matter. I think there’s a neurological issue that’s not being addressed. If he had an MRI of his head over there, I would be very pleased. I think he needs it.”

Watch above via CNN.

