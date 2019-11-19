“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday urged President TrumpDonald John TrumpMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump’s NY tax returns Trump’s doctor issues letter addressing ‘speculation’ about visit to Walter Reed MORE not to tweet during public impeachment hearings.

“The president should just ignore this whole thing. Don’t tweet during it. Don’t get outraged over it. It ticks you off,” Kilmeade said on air. “There’s so much for him to do — I just think that let these guys, like [Rep.] Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Former Ukraine envoy offers dramatic testimony GOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse House to vote on bill to ensure citizenship for children of overseas service members MORE (R-Ga.) and company, fight it out and keep it on the straight and narrow, from the Republican perspective.”

Fox & Friends asks President Trump not to tweet during today’s impeachment hearings: “The president should just ignore this whole thing. … Don’t get outraged over it. It ticks you off.” pic.twitter.com/SXDKRoZs1y — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 19, 2019

Several current and former Trump administration officials will appear on Capitol Hill to testify on Tuesday in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanGOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony Impeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran MORE, a Ukraine specialist on the National Security Council (NSC) who has previously cited concerns about Trump’s push to have Ukrainian leaders investigate his political rivals and its effect on national security, will testify, as well as Jennifer Williams, a national security veteran detailed to Vice President Pence.

Also appearing before House investigators on Tuesday is former special envoy to Kyiv Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerImpeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Public impeachment hearings enter second week The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Trump floats testifying in impeachment hearing MORE — who has said the White House decision to withhold aid from Ukraine was “not significant” — and NSC staffer Tim Morrison.

Last week, Trump tweeted an attack on former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchDemocrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Hillicon Valley: Commerce extends Huawei waiver | Senate Dems unveil privacy bill priorities | House funding measure extends surveillance program | Trump to tour Apple factory | GOP bill would restrict US data going to China Adam Schiff is just blowing smoke with ‘witness intimidation’ bluster MORE during her Capitol Hill testimony, writing that “everywhere” she went “turned bad.” Yovanovitch responded in real time to the tweets during the hearing, stating that the attack was meant to intimidate her.