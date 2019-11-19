Fox News host Chris Wallace joked that President Donald Trump testifying in the House impeachment inquiry would be like Prince Andrew testifying about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday.

“I would think that would be akin to Prince Andrew testifying about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which one British critic said was like an airplane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami that set off a nuclear explosion,” Wallace said about Trump’s recent claim that he may testify.

“It’s an entertaining thing and it’s certainly got us all talking, but my guess is it’s not going to happen,” he added. (RELATED: Fox News’ Chris Wallace: ‘Well-Connected’ Republican Told Me There’s 20% Chance Republicans Vote To Impeach)

“And if it did, it would be a very controversial and perhaps unwise policy by the president.”

Wallace, who hosts “Fox News Sunday,” has emerged as a key figure in Fox’s impeachment coverage.

He recently praised the testimony of ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, saying, “if you are not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today, you don’t have a pulse.

Wallace also claimed last week that the testimony of Ambassador William Taylor was “very damaging” to Trump.

“He is a pretty impressive presence up there,” he said of Taylor.