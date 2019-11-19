A Fox News host Tuesday urged President Donald Trump to stay off Twitter and “ignore this whole thing,” before a full day of testimony in the impeachment inquiry against him began.

“I just think overall, the president should just ignore this whole thing,” “Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade commented, while he and his colleagues were discussing the hearing and comments that had been made by Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., about the ongoing proceedings, reports Mediaite.

“Don’t tweet during it, don’t get outraged over it,” Kilmeade added. “It ticks you off. There’s so much for him to do, I just think let these guys like Doug Collins and company fight it out and keep it on the straight and narrow for the Republican perspective.”

As of nearly two hours after Jennifer Williams, who is Vice President Mike Pence’s Russia adviser; and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, both of whom were listening in on Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, began testifying, Trump had not posted any public tweets.

Another Fox host, Laura Ingraham, Monday night urged Trump to steer clear of the topic.

“Now if I were Trump, I wouldn’t even talk about impeachment,” she said. “I wouldn’t tweet about it, I wouldn’t dignify it. It’s not an impeachment drama, it’s a comedy of Constitutional errors.”

Later in the program, she repeated her call for Trump to ignore the proceedings.

“I think if the president just ignored this: Does a tree fall in the forest, if nobody hears it?” Ingraham said. “I just don’t think anyone cares about this. I wouldn’t do a tweet-o-rama about it, I would ignore most of the noise.”

Last week, Trump came under fire for slamming former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovich through Twitter while she was testifying, leading critics, including Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, to accuse him of witness intimidation.