On Monday, The Daily Wire reported on beloved fast-food chain Chick-fil-A putting a stop to their donations to Christian-based charities deemed “anti-LGBT” by the Left:

In an interview with Bisnow, Chick-fil-A President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Tassopoulos announced that the famous fried chicken chain plans to make significant changes in which charities it donates to, in part because “as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are.” Amid continued boycotts of the highly popular and successful chain over its donations to supposed “anti-LGBT” groups and causes, Tassopoulos revealed that the company’s foundation will no longer donate to some high-profile Christian organizations.

As one might have predicted, the move was not enough to quell the backlash from activist groups on the Left the company was apparently attempting to appease. Powerful LGBT agenda lobby GLAAD quickly posted a statement condemning Chick-fil-A for allegedly still being anti-LGBT.

“If Chick-Fil-A is serious about their pledge to stop holding hands with divisive anti-LGBTQ activists, then further transparency is needed regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families,” a statement from the organization reads.

“If Chick-Fil-A is serious about their pledge to stop holding hands with divisive anti-LGBTQ activists, then further transparency is needed regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families” @AndersonDrew https://t.co/0OXfScv1z6 — GLAAD (@glaad) November 18, 2019

“Chick-Fil-A investors, employees, and customers can greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism,” the statement continues, “but should remember that similar press statements were previously proven to be empty.”

“In addition to refraining from financially supporting anti-LGBTQ organizations, Chick-Fil-A still lacks policies to ensure safe workplaces for LGBTQ employees and should unequivocally speak out against the anti-LGBTQ reputation that their brand represents,” GLAAD concludes.

Speaking to Bisnow, Tassopoulos said the chicken chain would forgo donations to some Christian charities and give $9M to “organizations like Junior Achievement USA to support education, Covenant House International to fight homelessness and community food banks for its hunger initiative in each city where the chain operates,” the outlet reported. In addition, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to a local food bank whenever they open a new location.

As noted by The Daily Wire on Monday, in addition to falling short of satisfying groups like GLAAD on the Left, folks on the Right voiced their disappointment over Chick-fil-A “caving” to anti-Christian pressures.

Following the backlash, the organization released a statement clarifying their charity-shift, which emphasized that they have no plans to open on Sundays:

Beginning in 2020 the Chick-fil-A Foundation will introduce a more focused giving approach, donating to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of hunger, homelessness and education. We have also proactively disclosed our 2018 tax filing and a preview of 2019 gifts to date on chick-fil-afoundation.org. The intent of charitable giving from the Chick-fil-A Foundation is to nourish the potential in every child. Our goal is to donate to the most effective organizations in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger. No organization will be excluded from future consideration – faith-based or non-faith based. I also wanted to add that Chick-fil-A will not be opening on Sundays.

Related: Salvation Army Releases Statement On Chick-fil-A Cutting Ties. Chick-fil-A Issues New Statement.