During the public impeachment hearing Tuesday, National Security Council adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his counterpart for Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams, agreed that Hunter Biden’s post at Burisma had the “appearance of conflict of interest” after Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) pressed the issue.

House Intel Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) had recently blocked GOP efforts to call Hunter Biden to testify before Congress despite his apparent conflict of interest as a board member of the politically corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma.

Stefanik was probing the issue Tuesday, citing the witnesses’ closed-door testimonies in which both Vindman and Williams described anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine as a key aspect of the United States’ policy toward the eastern European nation.

Stefanik directed the focus toward Burisma, pointing out that in 2014 during the Obama administration the first anti-corruption investigation partnered between the U.S., the U.K., and Ukraine was into Burisma’s owner.

“Lt. Col. Vindman, you testified that you were aware that Burisma had questionable business practices, that’s part of its track record,” Stefanik continued with confirmation from Vindman, before moving on to Hunter Biden’s involvement on the board of governance for Burisma, of which Vindman acknowledged he was aware.

“I know my constituents in NY-21 have many concerns about the fact that Hunter Biden, the son of [former Vice President Joe Biden] sat on the board of a corrupt company like Burisma,” Stefanik noted. “The Obama administration State Department was also concerned.”

“Yet Adam Schiff refuses to allow this committee to call Hunter Biden despite our requests,” Stefanik stated.

“Do you believe that Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma has the potential for the appearance of a conflict of interest?” Stefanik asked both witnesses. Both responded, “yes.”

Stefanik noted that every witness who has testified and has been asked that question has answered affirmatively.