Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators panned the House Democratic attempt Tuesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Who did the president bribe, and what did he get for it?” GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina asked reporters, referring to the claim that Trump bribed Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

He added: “I think bribery is a made-up, political charge without any factual basis.” McConnell, meanwhile, said the “House is going to do what the House is going to do,” adding that the Senate will ultimately make the final decision on impeachment.

