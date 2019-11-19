Musician Halsey denied she is pregnant on Monday.

The “Without Me” singer addressed the viral photo of herself with a potential baby bump on her Twitter.

Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019

Many speculated if Halsey was pregnant after photos of her boyfriend Evan Peters holding her stomach went viral. The singer pointed out the real reason the couple was caressing her stomach.

“Still not pregnant,” she tweeted. “Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Halsey On The Internet)

“Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes,” she added.

Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019

Some questioned if the photos were an attempt to annoy Evans’ ex-fiancée Emma Roberts, Page Six originally reported.

“Halsey is just being cute and provocative,” a source shared to Page Six. “That’s her game.”

Halsey and boyfriend Evans were first publicly linked back in September after Evans and Roberts broke off their engagement earlier in the Spring.

Before Evans, she was briefly linked to rocker Yungblud after she posted a photo of the two on Instagram back in January. It is unclear when the two actually broke things off.

Halsey’s most recent long term relationship was with rapper G-Eazy. The pair met at a party and became a public item in August of 2017. They reportedly dated on and off for about a year before calling it quits for good in October of 2018.