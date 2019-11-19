A new poll conducted by the Institute of Politics at Harvard University found that only 35 percent of young Republicans are comfortable sharing their political opinions on college campuses around the country.

The poll revealed that, although Democrats and Republicans are almost equally comfortable sharing their perspectives with parents or friends, young Republicans are significantly less comfortable than their left-wing counterparts when sharing on campus.

“When it comes to sharing political views with parents or friends, we find Democrats and Republicans are overwhelmingly, and nearly equally, comfortable in these situations,” the press release reads. “However, when it comes to sharing political views in a college setting, significant differences emerge: young Republicans are far less comfortable than those who are Democrats or are unaffiliated.”

This is not the first time that a poll has found that conservative students feel like outsiders on college campuses. Breitbart News reported in October 2016, that over 75 percent of Yale University students agreed that Yale “does not provide a welcoming environment for conservative students to share their opinions on political issues.”

In March 2019, Breitbart News reported that 38 percent of college students said that they feel unsafe on their campus. The poll results came after a conservative activist was violently assaulted on UC Berkeley’s campus.

Breitbart News reported in September on another poll that revealed that 73 percent of conservative students censor their own academic work to protect their grades.

