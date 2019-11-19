Canada’s youth hockey organization, Hockey Canada, has decided to eliminate its “midget” hockey age category in the face of complaints that the term is insensitive and not inclusive.

The “midget” category is not the only category eliminated and replaced by new, more PC terms, Global News reported.

Also sent into the ash heap of history are the terms novice, peewee, atom, and bantam. All will be replaced by age-based terms such as “under 7” and “U21.”

The new terms, introduced during Hockey Canada’s winter congress in Montreal, will take effect for all minor boys and girls hockey programs governed by Hockey Canada starting with the 2020 season.

Two other leagues, BC Hockey and Athletics Canada, already eliminated the traditional hockey categories last year.

The move to eliminate the “midget” hockey age category came after a parent whose son suffers from dwarfism became outraged at the designation and began a campaign to eliminate the term.

Michael Brind’Amour, chair of the Hockey Canada board of directors, released a statement saying, “We believe everyone should feel welcome in the game and in our on-going effort to make hockey more inclusive, the members at the Hockey Canada annual meeting determined that the names of our age Divisions will change.

“Following a comprehensive review, we believe this change will simplify the system for families who may be new to the game. The new age Division names will be implemented for next season,” the statement added.

