The House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Tuesday to keep the federal government open through December 20 with a 231-192 vote.

Ten Democrats voted against the bill and 12 Republicans voted with the Democrats to push the bill on to the Senate.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill if it passes in the Senate, which is expected.

“This is what we need: A CR, as clean as possible, through Dec. 20, to enable more progress on appropriations before the end of the year,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said. “A clean CR through Dec. 20 would pass the Senate.”

“And the White House has indicated President Trump would sign it,” McConnell said.

This is the second CR since the fiscal year began Oct. 1.

