When the Democratic hacks in the House of Representatives get around to fabricating whatever charges of impeachment against the president, it of course then goes on to the Senate to be tried.

To recap, the House’s only responsibility is it bring, or in this case make up, charges, or Articles of Impeachment – similar to an indictment.

Then it moves to the Senate for trial and judgment, and is overseen by Supreme Court Chief Justice, John “Obamacare” Roberts.

Regardless of what the charges are, anyone who has paid attention to the actual facts, and watched Glenn Beck’s Ukraine timeline videos, Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3, understands that whatever the charges leveled against the president, all will be bogus – completely fabricated. Just like Adam Schiff’s soliloquy at the hearing in September.

Recall that he made people believe he was reading directly from the transcript of the July phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president. Of course, Schiff made it up. His purpose was to advance a narrative of guilt, knowing that most low-information citizens wouldn’t read the transcript or even inquire about it. And, for the most part, he got away with it, as spineless and/or ignorant Republicans, seated right next to him, failed to call him on it until days later.

Now there are four ways this can go. 1) Pelosi comes to realize that Schiff is digging an even deeper hole for the Dems and pulls the plug. This is possible but unlikely to happen due to pressure from the radical left. 2) Articles of Impeachment are voted on, affirmed and passed out of the House, upon which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismisses the whole thing as nonsense. 3) The Senate begins and ends the trial quite quickly and votes down the Articles en masse. Or 4) The Senate proceeds to a long trial where they call every dirty dealer involved and finally expose the leftist conspiracy for what it is – an attempted coup, just as the “whistleblower’s” attorney tweeted back in January 2017:

Scenario No. 4 is the only way this can proceed if we want to regain control of the country. Someone, or many someones, has to be held responsible for this attempted government takeover.

The only way to win this fight against the irreparably corrupt Democrats, unethical intelligence agencies, the “deep” State Department and their conspiratorial partners in the media, is to expose this entire cabal, once and for all – and by doing so, undo the precedent set that they can remove a president just because they hate him – voters be damned. Anything short will simply be a waste of time, and cause irreversible damage to our nation, as the precedent will still remain.

These people need to be made an example of so it’s clear that there is a heavy price to pay for an attempted overthrow of the Executive Branch and the Constitution.

The federal government, the unelected Deep State and all its alphabet soup agencies, such as the CIA, FBI, NSC, NIA, etc., has grown too large, wholly unaccountable and too arrogant.

If this precedent of an attempted coup is allowed to stand without serious retribution, we’ve lost the country. We’ll be no better than a banana republic.

If the perpetrators of this coup are not publicly taken down in humiliating fashion, this tactic, now that the precedent is set, will be repeated. And eventually they will get it right and remove a seated president.

As Beck has said on a number of occasions: Uncovering the truth is “in our national interest.”

Regardless of what it takes and how long, it is the responsibility of the Senate to untangle and expose the left’s web of lies and corruption. Let’s hope, this one time, they’re up to the task.