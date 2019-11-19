Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Monday tore into House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and accused her of being a hypocrite on homelessness and of lacking “basic manners” after she wrote a letter to President Donald Trump accusing him of being “shameless” on the issue.

“My mother always taught me that people shouldn’t throw rocks, especially while they live in a glass house,” Carson told Waters according to a copy of the letter obtained by Politico. “Because of that wise lesson, I was a little surprised to read your hostile letter to President Trump regarding the record number of homeless Americans in California, particularly in your district.”

In her Oct. 28 letter, Waters demanded Trump answer reports the administration was considering moving homeless people off of California’s streets, and told him his “shamelessness knows no bounds.”

Carson responded Monday, “Shamelessness is a career politician of 30 years laying blame” while “allowing more than 55,000 Americans to live on the very streets they represent.”

The compassionate solution would be to get homeless people off the streets and put a roof over their heads, he added, telling Waters she has refused all meeting requests.

“Basic manners elude you and it seems that instead of producing results, you’re more interested in producing cheap headlines at the president’s expense — like a true career politician,” Carson wrote.