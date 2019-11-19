(STUDY FINDS) — BATH, England — The antiquated notion of the male breadwinner providing for his family as his wife stays at home hasn’t been culturally relevant, or representative, in a long time. However, a new study of U.S. data finds that societal norms about a husband’s expected financial role are still weighing on a number of men. Husbands are at their least stressed when their wife earns anywhere below 40% of the family’s household income, but become increasingly stressed out as their spouse’s income rises beyond that percentage.

To that end, according to the research team at the University of Bath, husbands are at their most stressed and uncomfortable when they are completely dependent on their wives from a financial perspective.

“These findings suggest that social norms about male breadwinning – and traditional conventions about men earning more than their wives – can be dangerous for men’s health. They also show how strong and persistent are gender identity norms,” comments study author Dr. Joanna Syrda, an economist at the University of Bath’s School of Management, in a release.

Read the full story ›