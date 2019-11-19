Actor James Van Der Beek shared heartbreaking news during Monday’s episode of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Van Der Beek announced his wife Kimberly Brooke had suffered a miscarriage at the start of the show, according to a report published by People magazine.

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” Van Der Beek said. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.” (RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She Could Be Having A Miscarriage)

“You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation,” he added. “It makes you more human.”

[embedded content]

He originally wasn’t sure if he would perform on “Dancing With The Stars” on Monday, but he went through with it anyway and dedicated his performance to his wife.

Van Der Beek and his partner Emma Slater performed a Foxtrot to “Take Me To Church.”

“Kimberly, I love you. Thank you for pushing me out on that dance floor,” the actor said after the performance before judges award him a 27/30. “Thank you for everything you do. I don’t know how you do it. Five kids. You’re amazing.”

Van Der Beek landed in the bottom two and the judges chose to save the other couple instead, eliminating him from the competition.